Minister acknowledges 'extreme energy costs' at Laois event

Minister Pippa Hackett urged people to know their energy usage in this time of “extreme energy costs” for users.

She made the comment at a public meeting on energy use in Mountrath on Monday evening.

Minister Hackett hosted a panel of speakers focusing on managing energy costs for individuals, businesses and communities.

MABS Regional Manager, Michelle O’Hara, Mark Clancy from Laois Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and SEAI Communities mentor for Laois, Laurence O’Reilly shared their experience and the supports available.

“We are in a time of extreme energy costs, and while we covered many aspects at this evenings event, for me the resounding message for individuals and businesses is ‘know your energy usage’ and act early to access support,” Minister Hackett said.

“For many it may be the first time they have looked at a utility bill in detail. You don’t have to do this alone, the message from tonight is that MABS offer a free and impartial service to individuals and LEO have the ‘Green for Micro’ energy consultancy service for businesses,” said Minister Hackett.

The event was attended by financial, grant aid services and retrofit contractors including St Canice’s Credit Union, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Electric Ireland Superhomes.

During the discussion, which was opened to the floor, topics ranged from the viability of small business, on-farm energy options to the reopening of Shannonbridge. One contributor reminded people the savings in changing utility companies, the Minister said.

"I clearly heard the need for timely intervention for small businesses and the need to communicate the supports that are available. Thank you to everyone who came this evening – this is a very important conversation to have” the Minister concluded.

The ‘Energy, Costs and You’ event will be held again in Dooley’s Hotel, Birr on Monday, October 17 with Expo from 6pm and panel discussion at 7.15pm.