Put your questions to Laois Gardaí

Laois Gardaí will endeavour to respond directly to questions about policing in towns, villages and rural areas around the county at an upcoming public meeting.

The Laois County Joint Policing Committee will convene in the Council Chambers at at Laois County Council's HQ in November.

A notice to the public outlines what the Committee is and how the public can put queries to it.

"The function of a Joint Policing Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority administrative area. Members of the public have the right to make their views known and submit questions to the Joint Policing Committee.

"Questions will be accepted by the Joint Policing Committee from any individual member of the public, or collectively from any group/organisation," said the notice.

Questions in relation to the above, or any other relevant topic, should be submitted in advance in writing to Ms Anne Marie Kirrane, A/Administrative Officer, Community Development, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois, by email to dce@laoiscoco.ie or by phone at Tel. (057) 8664060, no later than 4.30pm on Wednesday, 9th November, 2022.

Name and contact details of those submitting the question should be supplied but will not necessarily be publicised at the meeting.

While Gardaí will attempt to respond to most queries, the public is advised that in certain circumstances, it may not be possible to provide the information requested.

The meeting takes place on Monday, November 21 at 3.30pm.