Speeding motorway driver in Laois allegedly drink driving

A motorist stopped by Laois Gardai on the motorway for speeding was also allegedly drink driving.
Gardai said “Laois Roads Policing Unit over the last few days stopped a car speeding on the motorway. The driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.”
They said: “In a separate incident a driver was stopped travelling at 182 kmph in a 120kmph zone. Prosecutions to follow in both cases.”
Meanwhile, Gardai said Laois and Offaly Roads Policing Units out and about around Tullamore yesterday.
They “stopped a disqualified driver with no tax or insurance. Driver also tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. The driver also had a bench warrant and was charged and held for court.”
