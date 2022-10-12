Funding of over €300,000 for 15 Community Centres in Laois

Fifteen Community Centres across Laois are to receive funding of €336,437.25 for the upgrade and refurbishment of their facilities, it was announced this Wednesday.

The 16 successful Laois projects will receive the funding under Category 1 of the Community Centres Investment Fund.

The Laois recipients are:

Ballyroan Community Development Association €25,000

Ballyroan Community Hall €25,000

Camross Community Centre €24,860

Castletown Community Centre €22,250.57

Hawthorn Development Association €20,644.56

Killeen Community Hall €11,791.90

Laois Friends (Laois Friends, Special Needs, Social and Recreational Committee) €23,146.91

Mountrath Development Association €24,988,26

Portarlington Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee €24,550.05

Shanahoe Community Hall €24,900

Spink Community Development Association Ltd €24,856

St. Aongus Club Ratheniska €17,479

The Rock GAA Club €24,970

The Swan Development Association €17,000

Timahoe Community Hall €25,000

Welcoming the announcement Deputy Charles Flanagan said, “I am delighted this funding available to Laois community centres given the vital work the staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide.

“The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched in April 2022 with funding of €15m available under three categories. The key theme of the fund is to support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities.

“Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of Laois towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in allowing for an increase in the provision of services to people across Laois.”

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in our local communities. This funding will deliver high quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community here in Laois,'' Deputy Flanagan concluded.

Sean Fleming, Minister of State at the Department of Finance said, "I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding today which will be of great benefit to these local communities for years to come.

"I want to acknowledge and praise the works of all local community groups who work on an ongoing basis to keep these community facilities going in their area. These groups made excellent applications for funding on behalf of their local areas."

Among the capital works that will be carried out include: Upgrades to Heating Systems / Energy Retrofitting; Installation of new windows / doors; Works to upgrade and improve kitchen facilities; Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas; Works to upgrade toilet facilities; Works to improve disability access; Improvements to assist in providing additional or better services to the community such as Meals for the Elderly & youth facilities; Works to develop Community Centres as Social Hubs through the development of Community Cinemas, Youth Hubs and Community Libraries; Essential maintenance works, repairs to roof, etc; and Works to address safety concerns, including as a result of fire safety audits.

Senator Pippa Hackett said, “Our Community Centres are nothing without our communities and today I say well done to those dedicated people who mind our centres so that they are fit for the many and varied purposes they are put to.

"Today’s refurbishment and upgrade grants of over €312,000 for Laois and €356,000 for Offaly community centres reflects this dedication and hard work. I believe there was a large number of applications to the fund and I thank my Government colleagues for securing additional funding in the Budget so that there is a wide spread of benefit in Laois and Offaly.”