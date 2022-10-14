'My time with Colm was too short' - fiancée's tribute at funeral of Laois credit union CEO

The bereaved fiancée of a Laois credit union CEO who died suddenly this week, has given a loving brave speech at his funeral.

Communities in Laois and Kildare gathered on Friday for the funeral of Credit Union CEO Colm Heslin.

Mr Heslin, 51, CEO of Mountmellick, Rathangan and Clonaslee credit unions, had died suddenly while at work on Tuesday October 11 in Mountmellick Credit Union.

His fiancée is Michelle Kemmy, manager of Kildare Credit Union.

Below: the couple's photograph placed on the coffin along with a jacket with the Mountmellick Credit Union logo.

At his funeral mass in The Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, she was among those who spoke lovingly of Colm.

“His smile always made me go weak at the knees. My time with Colm was too short. Our future has been taken from us now. But I will cherish the times we spent together, the laughs we had, the cuddles we shared. By loving him he gave me the gift of his family. Thank you for welcoming me into your family, for loving me. I love you all and I’m so very sorry for your loss."

Michelle thanked her own parents, brothers, sisters and friends for welcoming Colm and now for being her rock of strength.

“I love you all. I love you Colm. thank you for being you, a gentleman,”

She read a poem that Colm had inscribed on a handmade bracelet he gave her when they got engaged. “Loved you yesterday, love you still. Always have. Always will”.

Parish Priest Fr Aidan Kierans had only last June celebrated the funeral mass of Colm's younger brother Ollie who died in a motorbiking accident.

He said that his first thought on hearing of Colm's death was "that couldn’t be right, not so soon after his brother Ollie had died in June".

"It was a difficult moment for all of us when we realised that Colm had left this world, and the Heslin family were in the midst of another heartbreaking bereavement so soon after the passing of Ollie.

"Colm and Michelle were looking forward to a bright future together. We are so sad that their time together has been cut short."

Colm’s parents Mary and Mick brought up the gifts, while three of his nephews read the Prayers of the Faithful, which included prayers for the Mountmellick credit union staff, paramedics, fire service and Portlaoise hospital staff.

Colm’s brother Terence described him as "a son, brother, mentor, confidant and friend".

“Colm was an amazing son and brother, and Michelle had completed his world. He was adored by his nieces and nephews and he adored them. He was a kind loving man, nothing was too much to ask him.

“As Fr Aidan said he was often sought after by friends, family and his colleagues for his opinion, but beware once you asked the question. Stick the kettle on, sit down and you better have time on your hands.

“Colm had many interests, he cultured Bonsai trees and collected fossils much to our dismay because our house was full of rocks. He loved foraging for mushrooms.

“A favourite for me was pigs. Colm and Ollie decided a few years ago to start rearing pigs. The two boys would go off collect the pigs and bring them home, and chaos would ensue. The pigs would escape, phone calls would go out, most of the community would spend the afternoon chasing pigs around. Year after year this happened.

“He had a beautiful mind, incredibly knowledgeable but would never boastful. He would educate you through casual conversation rather than preach. Rest in peace brother”.

Colm Heslin was predeceased by his brother Ollie and is mourned by his fiancèe Michelle Kemmy, his mother Mary, father Mick, brothers Terence and Fergal, Michelle's parents Jim and Rita Kemmy and family, sisters-in-law Sophia, Averil and Marie, nephews Seth, Caleb, Fionn, nieces Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

He will also be deeply missed by the staff, boards and members of credit unions in Laois and Kildare.

The Requiem Mass was concelebrated by Mountmellick PP Fr Micheál Murphy, and Castledermot PP Fr Tom Kennedy. It was followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.