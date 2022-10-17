Search

17 Oct 2022

Laois Councillor unveils Fruithill Manor stone

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Cathaoirleach of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Francis Lawlor, Co-operative Housing Ireland [CHI]

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

Cathaoirleach of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, Cllr Paschal McEvoy officially unveiled the entrance stone at Co-operative Housing Ireland’s (CHI) Fruithill Manor last week.

Members who live in Fruithill Manor organised the new entrance stone and its unveiling with the support of CHI staff. Cllr McEvoy celebrated with residents and was joined by Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr Fintan Phelan at the ceremony.

The estate of 74 houses on the border of Laois and Carlow had previously proved a bone of contention for councillors from either constituency who were vying for a share of properties for their constituents.  

Speaking at the launch, Cllr McEvoy said: “As Cathaoirleach of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, it’s wonderful to be here to unveil this beautiful entrance stone at Fruithill Manor. I commend the Member’s Association for their work and co-operation on the project. Fruithill Manor has great community spirit and projects like this really bring people together and help to create a positive environment for residents.”

The event involved planting a Spanish Red Chestnut, two Olive Trees, tulips and daffodils, which the children of the estate were involved in. It is planned that the young people in Fruithill Manor will tend to the flowers they’ve planted and watch them grow.

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr Fintan Phelan said: “Today is a memorable day for all Members from the 74 homes in Fruithill Manor. The pride in this community has been marked with this entrance stone bearing the name of the estate, which was custom made by local business, Carlow Stone. Community here exists at every age; it is great to hear that young people will be planting flower bulbs today to surround the stone.”

CHI Member and resident of Fruithill Manor, Kevin Byrne said: “The Member Association here have been planning to launch this entrance stone to mark our estate for many months, so today is a wonderful occasion for the community in Fruithill Manor. We are delighted to finally unveil it and celebrate.”

Co-operative Housing Ireland Housing Officer, Jane Sheehan McGrath said: “Every community needs a cornerstone and the resident’s committee felt it was important to name their estate using a granite boulder that is millions of years old, which came from an ancient quarry just outside Ballon in county Carlow.” 

Pictured above: Cllr Paschal McEvoy and Carlow Mayor Cllr Fintan Phelan unveiling the stone. Picture by Denis Byrne

CHI members who live in the estate are members of the South Leinster Co-operative. Local co-operatives and member associations play a role in a wide range of issues, such as highlighting collective concerns, organising community events, and the governance and oversight of CHI.

Fruithill Manor is a development of 74 homes, which came under CHI management in 2016.The estate contains four, three and two-bed semi-detached family homes with front and back gardens. Fruithill Manor is laid out around communal green spaces, which provide recreational use for the families. 

CHI is an Approved Housing Body providing over 4,000 high quality homes to low-income households.

