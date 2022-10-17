Search

17 Oct 2022

Stole Vodka from Laois Lidl

Kildare woman who snatched handbag from Monasterevin convent given suspended sentence

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 Oct 2022 9:53 PM

A probation report was ordered for a man who stole two bottles of vodka from Lidl in Laois.

Des Martyn, 41, of 1 Lake Gardens, Kilminchy admitted stealing two bottles of vodka from Lidl in Portlaoise on June 20 and July 1 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said one of the bottles was recovered and the defendant has 12 previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had no previous convictions for theft. “Alcohol is the primary trigger for all his offending,” he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

He said his client, who has “long standing addiction issues”, had brought €22 to court to make good the loss and was engaging with Merchants Quay Ireland. 

Judge Andrew Cody said he would adjourn the matter back to April 13 in order to get a report from Merchants Quay.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media