Stole Vodka from Laois Lidl

Portlaoise District Court
A probation report was ordered for a man who stole two bottles of vodka from Lidl in Laois.
Des Martyn, 41, of 1 Lake Gardens, Kilminchy admitted stealing two bottles of vodka from Lidl in Portlaoise on June 20 and July 1 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said one of the bottles was recovered and the defendant has 12 previous convictions.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had no previous convictions for theft. “Alcohol is the primary trigger for all his offending,” he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
He said his client, who has “long standing addiction issues”, had brought €22 to court to make good the loss and was engaging with Merchants Quay Ireland.
Judge Andrew Cody said he would adjourn the matter back to April 13 in order to get a report from Merchants Quay.
