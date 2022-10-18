Man allegedly had fireworks and drugs in Laois

A man was served with a book of evidence for allegedly possessing fireworks and drugs in Laois.
Tony Cawely, 30, of 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick is charged with possessing fireworks and cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply at his address on October 12, 2021.
He was served with a book of evidence at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court. The defendant is due to appear before the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on October 25.
