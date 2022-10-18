Council to spend €70,000 on planters and street furniture for Portlaoise

Laois County Council is spending €70,000 on new benches, picnic tables and planters for Portlaoise.
The Local Authority has issued a tender for the supply benches, picnic sets and planters for the town.
The tender states that the council is particularly interested in submissions from Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs).
It sets out in detail the planters and street furniture sought by Laois County Council.
In total the council is looking for 16 stainless steel planters, two cast ductile Iron planters with timber perch seating, six cast ductile Iron planters, two picnic table and bench sets and two benches.
The contract includes delivery but the council said the exact location has yet to be agreed with Laois County Council.
The indicative budget for the contract is €70,000. Interested suppliers have until October 28 to apply for the contract which is expected to be awarded in early November.
Cahir Healy, Brian Glynn and Zac Tuohy celebrate winning the Laois SFC Final Arles-Kilcruise vs Portlaoise at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
At Pairc an Phobail, Portlaoise: Ann Marie Maher, Sport & Leisure Officer, Keith Quinn, Wes Wilkinson and Michael Buckley, LCC and Executive Parks & Landscape Officer LCC. Photo: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.