Portlaoise housing estates on a long list to be taken in charge

Hundreds of homes in a long list of privately built Portlaoise housing estates are waiting for years to be taken in charge by Laois County Council.

The full list of the estates in the rapidly growing county town has been revealed this week.

Six estates are expected to be taken on by the council by the end of this year. They are Heathfields, Broomville Close, Broomville Gardens and Broomville Court, Fielbrook and Garden Village.

Then next year the council intends to take over maintenance of roads, lights and services at Borris Meadows, the rest of the Bellingham estate, Railway View and Ard Branagh.

Not until 2024 does the council expect to take on Holbrook, Foxburrow, Maryborough Village and Meehan Court.

It is a catch-up on the rapid expansion of Portlaoise over the past two decades. The town and its outskirts grew from 12,100 people in 2022 up to over 25,700 in the latest Census figures.

That process was slowed because some estates were left unfinished, contractors were left unpaid, water services were not up to Irish Water standards, bonds had to be legally retrieved or Government cash sought to complete infrastructure.

One of those affected is Garden Village on the Mountmellick road, built over two decades ago.

Director of Services Simon Walton says all issues are now resolved there.

“There won't be any more objections from the contractors or developers,” he said.

On Broomville, he said that a submission was made by residents to an old planning application for a development accessed through a leg of the estate, and refused by An Bord Pleanála.

“We will bring clarity to residents and bright that back to you, hopefully it will be on the agenda before Christmas,” he said.

Cllr Willie Aird wants the same mistakes avoided.

“This is where we ran into difficulties. The whole thing had people up in arms.

“When those houses were built, it was taking years to take them in charge, ie retrieve the bonds. I presume your enforcement officer can go round to estates as they are being built. He can't be refused?” he asked.

Mr Walton confirmed so.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley then claimed that the council's building enforcement officer is being denied access to one estate under construction, declining to name it.

“A shed was flooded three times, the builder opened sewers that are filling with water and backing up into houses. They are locking the gate. It's crazy, I hope the council act," she said.

Mr Walton said he will find out what is taking place.

“When we had the crash we had a pile of unfinished estates, some were over 20 years waiting. It is great to see newer estates being fast tracked,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

“The big delay for us is between Laois County Council and Irish Water, but there is now a tested procedure for Irish Water to engage with developers prior to planing. The vast majority I called out are pre Irish Water, that's given rise to most of the delays,” Mr Walton said.