Woman abusive in Laois

A woman was told her public order case would be struck out if she donated €250 to a Garda charity event in Portlaoise.
Natalie Pawlovska, 29, of 47 Rossvale, Portlaoise admitted being drunk and disorderly at Market Square in Portlaoise on February 13 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant was behaving in a “threatening and abusive manner as her partner was being arrested” at 1am on the date in question. He said she has no previous convictions.
Judge Andrew Cody told the woman the case would be struck out if she made a charitable donation of €250 to a Garda Gala Concert in Portlaoise. The woman indicated that she would make a contribution.
“If so I will strike out both summons,” Judge Cody told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. The Garda Gala Concert is in aid of the Cara Curley Foundation and Laois Hospice.
