Laois community hosts Christmas fair for Mary's Meals

A Christmas Fair in aid of Mary’s Meals will be held in Ballyfin Community Centre

There will be a variety of stalls to suit all ages, with many items available on the day, including home baking, firewood, plants, bric-a-brac, gifts and much more.

There will also be great prizes available in our Christmas Raffle, with winners drawn on the day. A great day is guaranteed to celebrate the community and get the festive season off to a good start. Your support would be much appreciated.

For more information, or to donate unwanted gifts or other items, please contact Kathleen Dunne at 086-1024752, Sheila Dowling at 086-1570145 or Margaret Bradford at 087-9823109.

A meeting will take place in Ballyfin Community Centre on Monday, November 7 at 8pm – all are invited to attend.

The fair takes place on Sunday, December 4 from 11am to 3pm.

Mary’s Meals is a global movement which aims to enable people to offer their money, goods, skills, time, or prayer, and through this involvement, provide the most effective help to those suffering the effects of extreme poverty in the world’s poorest communities.