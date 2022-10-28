Former Laois Minister makes stage acting debut

Some might say that every politician is a performer, but a popular retired Laois Minister has made his proper debut on the stage.
Former Minister of State and Laois Offaly TD John Moloney took to the stage in his home town of Mountmellick this week.
He is among the cast of The CASE, The cast of The CASE, by Ballyfin playwright Frances Harney. Full cast list below.
John Moloney will play Sir Hugh Clewman in Friday’s performance.
"John is delighted to make his acting debut on the stage of The Mountmellick Arts Centre and to be part of a wonderful troop of local players," Frances said.
The play itself is debuted on stage this Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, in Mountmellick Arts Centre theatre.
It was first scheduled to be performed in March 2020, but was cancelled with the pandemic.
A limited number of seats are still available for Friday night’s performance.
Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite … https://bit.ly/3z1jsnc
‘The Case’, Cast List
Relatives of Sir Hugh Clewman:
Sir Charles Carmine: J.P. Dunne
Wife, Lady Scarlet Carmine: Geraldine Fitzpatrick
Daughter, Rose Carmine: Marie Claire Burke
Daughter, Ruby Carmine: Annie Phelan
Mrs Apricot Tangerine: Mary Heaney
Son, Cecil Tangerine: Paul Gilligan and Ray Killeen
Servants at Clewman Castle
Butler, Sam Russet: Larry Ryan
Cook, Olive Moss: Sheelagh Coyle
Nurse, Sally Sage: Gemma Dunphy
Gardener, Mossy Green: Tommy Dunne
Maid, Pearl Blanche: Carole Maher
Daughter, Lavender Blanche: Anne-Marie Colgan
Nanny, Mabel Teal: Mary Cashin
Friends and Business Associates of Sir Hugh Clewman
Professor Nicholas Slater: Ken Molloy
Reverend Theobald Cobalt: Brendan Connolly
Wife, Sable Cobalt: Zeta O’Neill
Arthur Amaranth: Liam O’Neill
Wife, Fuchsia Amaranth: Vikki Byrne
Ash Marengo: Sean Connolly
Son, Rick Marengo: Kevin O’Rourke
Detectives
Inspector Silver: J.P. Cahillane
Fetlock Bones: Brendan McEvoy
Lieutenant Cobumbo: T.J. McCann
Inspector Clueno: Tom McGrath
Detective, Miss Marvel: A.C. Reynolds
Crime writer, Jessica Fresher: Tríona O’Rourke
Visitors to Clewman Castle
Girlfriend to Ash Marengo, Lilac Taffy: Aoife Harney
Boyfriend to Nurse Sage, Sandy Brown: John Duffy
Thief one, Rob: John McEvoy
Thief two, Buff: Fergal Dooley
Lawyer, Cyan Steel: Gerry Reburn
Parishioner One, Ethan Greenfield: Enda Gilligan
Parishioner Two, Trevor Blackman: John Fingleton
Parishioner Three, Erica Whitefold: Gráinne Linden
