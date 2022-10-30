Laois hosts fiesta for pipers and harpists from across Ireland

A unique festival of workshops and performances for harpers and pipers, created and presented by Music Generation Laois returns to Portlaoise in November.

More than 100 young musicians take part in Tionól (gathering) each year, travelling from all over Ireland to participate.

The festival line-up, which is the only harp and pipe festival in the world, includes workshops with well-known harpers Michael Rooney, Catriona McKay, Holly Geraghty, Siobhan Buckley, Grainne Hambly, Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla and Jill Devlin.

Uilleann pipe workshops for beginners through to advanced are available with Mark Redmond, Joseph Byrne, Leonard Barry and Alain Carroll. The cost to attend workshops across the 3 days in €80.

There are three fantastic concerts taking place over the course of Tionól.

On Friday, November 4 at 8pm, the Tionól Opening Gala Concert takes place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre. This concert will feature the premiere of new music composed by Áine McGeeney (Goitse) and performed by the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra.

On Saturday, November 5 young harpers and pipers from all over Ireland will perform music developed with the Scottish Harper Catriona McKay and Wexford Piper Mark Redmond – this performance will be streamed live on the Music Generation Laois Facebook Page from 7pm coming from The Malt House in Stradbally.

The annual Tionól Closing Party will take place in Bergin’s Bar, Portlaoise at 7pm with the fantastic Scottish duo Catriona McKay (harp) and Chris Stout (fiddle) joined by Piper Leonard Barry.

Tickets for Friday night are available from the Dunamaise Arts Centre. Saturday night livestream is free of charge, and Sunday’s Tionól Closing Party is free of charge.

Full programme details and booking information, see www.musicgenerationlaois.ie

Tionól is Co-funded by the Music Generation/Arts Council Partnership Creativity and Collaboration Fund. Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Music Education Programme, co-funded by U2, the Ireland Funds and the Department of Education. Locally, Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (lead partner) and supported by Laois County Council.