Classic kids movie time at Laois community cinema

Image from A Nightmare Before Christmas.
It's too late for Halloween and too early for Christmas, making it perfect timing for a classic scary children's movie.
A cosy community cinema in Laois is opening especially this Friday night November 4 on the school midterm break, to screen the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The animated film follows Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, as he discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his scary home causes confusion.
Tickets are just €5 and they include refreshments, in the plush 1950s restored cinema upstairs in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre. The show starts at 7pm.
