05 Nov 2022

Covid-19 vaccine clinics confirmed in Laois which has second highest incident of the disease in Ireland

Covid-19 coronavirus

Vaccination Centre on the Stradbally Road Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

05 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

People in Laois are being urged to get the new better Covid-19 booster vaccines as the the county has the second highest incidence of the virus in Ireland.

Latest figures for the seven days up to October 29 show that there were 66 new infections in Laois in the previous seven days. The lowest incidence in Ireland was in another Midlands county Longford which had just seven new cases in seven days.

The HSE says Covid-19 vaccines are available to eligible groups at vaccination clinics in Portlaoise Community Vaccination Centre for the week starting Monday, November 7.

The centre is located in the St Fintan's Health Campus which is accessible from both the Dublin Rd and Stradbally Rd in the Laois town. Eircode R32XEN0. There is free parking on site. MORE BELOW TIMETABLE.

The HSE says you can get dose 1, dose 2 or a booster dose at a walk-in clinic. You must be aged 12 or older to get a booster.

People under 16 must attend with a parent or legal guardian. You will not be vaccinated if you have not waited the recommended time:

  • since your last vaccine
  • if you had COVID-19 recently

The HSE says the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. It says these adapted vaccines are expected to give you better protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.

Local News

