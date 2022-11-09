Solar farm to power large Laois meat plant

A major Laois meat processing plant is looking to improve its energy security by building a large solar farm next door.

Dawn Meats Ireland UC is seeking ten year planning permission for a solar farm on a 2.5 hectare site beside its Rathdowney Processing plant.

Once in operation, the solar farm should be able to generate 1.6 Megawatts(MW) for use at the plant.

Dawn Meats hopes the project will significantly reduce its reliance on fossil generated electricity, provide energy security and enable it to become substantially self-sufficient in terms of electricity use.

The footprint of the solar panels and equipment will cover around 40 percent of the 2.5 hectare site adjacent to the meat plant.

On the remaining 60 percent, Dawn Meats plans to have grassy rows between the solar panels where sheep can graze. They are seeking ten year planning permission from Laois County Council but the installation is estimated to be capable of operating for up to 35 years.

The planning application seeks: “A ten-year planning permission for a solar energy development comprising photovoltaic solar panels on mounting frames; transformer unit; underground electrical and communications cabling; access tracks; security fencing; pole-mounted security cameras; and all associated and ancillary site development, landscaping and reinstatement works. The operational lifetime of an activity requiring an Integrated Pollution Control Licence and an Industrial Emissions Licence."

Included in its application to the council is some technical data and information from green energy company Galetech Ltd.

It explained that “due to continued and forecasted growth of the Dawn Meats Processing Plant, the importation of electricity has become a key consideration in the making of business decisions.

The installation and operation of the proposed development would provide a source of locally generated renewable electricity for the plant, would result in the plant being substantially self-sufficient in terms of electricity production and would provide energy security for the plant into the future.”

Galetech stated that “the installation and operation of the proposed development represents a significant investment by the applicant in securing a source of clean, emission-free, renewably generated electricity which will be used to operate the existing Dawn Meats Processing Plant.”

“The operation of the proposed development will reduce the reliance of the Dawn Meats Processing Plant on electricity supplied by the national grid and will contribute to an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” the plans stated.

Laois County Council is expected to make a decision on the proposed development towards the end of December.