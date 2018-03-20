Road to Portlaoise train station closed for emergency works today

Catching a train in Portlaoise this afternoon? You might want to allow yourself extra time.

Laois County Council has closed the road to the station for emergency repairs along the road (see image below).

The council issued the notice on their website today.

Station Road, Portlaoise is closed from the Junction with N80 Coote Street to the Train Station.

The closure is on and/or between the 1pm and 5pm today, Tuesday March 20, "For the purposes of emergency road repairs".

There is another road into the station on the Mountmellick side of the rail bridge, but users will have to cross the bridge to access the town side of the platform, for trains heading west.