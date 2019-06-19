Nearly half of electric car charging points in Laois out of service

Nearly half of the electric car points in Laois are out of order according to Ireland's official car charing map.

The ESB's car Charge Point Map shows that there are 14 charging connections at eight charging points in Laois.

Two of the points are rapid 50 kw points with the remainder defined as fast charging 22 kw points.

There is just one private charging point which is located on the Dublin Cork M8 motorway.

As of June 18 the charging points on Mountmellick and Abbeyleix, which are located on national road routes, were out of service.

The ESB Charge Point Map said Portlaoise has just one working point in service but a Nissan was being charged at the point when the map said it was out of service.

The operational status on June 18 was as follows:

50 kw - Circle k, M8 Manor Stone motorway stop Ballacolla - working

50 kw - ESB, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise - working

22 kw x 2 - ESB, Temperance St, Abbeyleix - out of service

22 kw x 2 - ESB Portarlington Train Station - working

22 kw x 2 - ESB Portarlington Link Road - working

22 kw x 2 - O'Moore St, Mountmellick - not working

22 kw x 2 - Lyster Square, Portlaoise - out of service

22 kw x 2 - Train Station, Portlaoise - working