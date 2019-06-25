Diesel and battery theft suspected at M7 roadworks

Thieves are suspected of robbing fuel and a battery from machinery at the M7 road widening project.

On June 23, last, between 4am and 7am, security staff at the M7 reported a number of incidents.

A mini-digger and dumper were found with the fuel caps removed with the possibility that fuel may have been removed.

A battery was also reported stolen from an excavator.

A Naas Garda spokesperson said that this is the first reports of thefts at the M7 roadworks.