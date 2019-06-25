Diesel and battery theft suspected at M7 roadworks
M7 motorway roadwoarks
Thieves are suspected of robbing fuel and a battery from machinery at the M7 road widening project.
On June 23, last, between 4am and 7am, security staff at the M7 reported a number of incidents.
A mini-digger and dumper were found with the fuel caps removed with the possibility that fuel may have been removed.
A battery was also reported stolen from an excavator.
A Naas Garda spokesperson said that this is the first reports of thefts at the M7 roadworks.
Read also: BODY CAMS FOR GARDAÍ