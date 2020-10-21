One car on Irish roads has had a staggering number of owners

Vehicle history expert Cartell.ie has carried out a study to find out the average number of owners of second-hand cars across the country.

The report discovered that 17,166 vehicles in Ireland have had 10 owners or more over the course of their lifetime. The highest number of owners recorded for a single vehicle still on the road in Ireland is 43 owners.

The vehicle is a Honda Civic registered in county Carlow. There are eight vehicles with 24 owners, eight vehicles have 25 owners, two vehicles have 35 owners and one vehicle has 36 owners.

Of those 17,166 vehicles with 10 or more owners, 3,598 are located in Dublin, 1,883 in Cork, 988 in Galway, and 856 in Limerick.

The average number of owners of cars in Ireland is 2.54.

There are 437 cars registered in Offaly that have had ten or more owners. Dublin is the highest with 3,598 cars with ten or more owners.

The average age of a vehicle in the Irish fleet (all vehicle types) is currently 8.60 years.

This means the average sales cycle in Ireland is 3.39 years between ownership changes. When buying a vehicle the consumer should use this rule of thumb. Any less than three years between owner changes and a higher number of owners than three owners should impact on the selling price when buying a vehicle.

Innovation Lead Cartell.ie, Jeff Aherne says: “Obviously counting the number of previous owners and the dates of sale are a very important part of the history of a vehicle. The higher the number of owners the more important a car history check becomes.

"If the car has a higher number of owners, and, if it changed hands recently, then you have to question whether the vehicle has mechanical issues. Consumers can check the number of previous owners with us as part of the many checks we provide. If a car already has three owners then it is above average and this should impact on the selling price.”