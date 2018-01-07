New Mondeo Hybrid Electric Vehicle coming to Ireland

Ford Ireland is adding its first Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) car to its line up with the arrival of the new Ford Mondeo HEV in January 2018.

Available now to order, the new Mondeo HEV is based on a 4-door body style with a 2.0 litre 187PS automatic transmission petrol powertrain in either Titanium or Vignale series.

The car is priced from €34,895 but when a promotional launch discount and VRT rebate is included, customers will be able to get into a new Mondeo HEV for approximately €31,500 for a limited period.

Similar to other HEV models, the energy for the electric motor comes from the petrol engine and from regenerative braking where the energy generated by braking recharges the battery.

The Mondeo HEV delivers excellent fuel efficiency with a fuel consumption rate of 3.8 L/100km.

For comparison purposes, a 2.0 litre diesel 150PS Powershift automatic transmission would deliver a fuel consumption rate of 4.8 L/100km.

“We are delighted to be introducing the Mondeo HEV to the Irish market.

“With its legions of fans in Ireland, Mondeo is such a great model to offer with HEV capability,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“We are sure that Mondeo HEV will meet the needs of customers who are looking for a more environmentally-friendly car but who do not want to compromise on space, driving dynamics, driving range and comfort”.

McMahon pointed out that the demand for electric and partial-electric cars in Ireland is on an upward slant accounting for 4.1 percent of car registrations this year. Hybrid Electric Vehicles are the most popular of the ‘electric’ models available as they neatly bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and electric motors without the ‘range anxiety’ that some motorists feel in relation to ‘full electric’ vehicles.

“The arrival of Mondeo HEV in Ireland is the first step in a progressive Electric Vehicle (EV) development plan for Ford that will see seven new full or partial EVs hit the streets of Europe and North America by 2020, including a hybrid version of the iconic Mustang that will deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque; and two new, pursuit-rated hybrid police vehicles for North America”.

“Thanks in part to a significant VRT rebate, Mondeo HEV starting price will be in the region of €31,500 for the Titanium model with a ‘walk up’ of a little over €2,000 to the top of the range fully loaded Vignale model.

“This all makes for a very competitive and attractive package with the proven safety and the great driving dynamics of the much loved Ford Mondeo.”

Full detail on range and specification will be available when Mondeo HEV arrives in Ireland in early 2018.