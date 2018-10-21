SKODA SCALA is a new name for a new compact model

ŠKODA has revealed the name of its new compact model – ŠKODA SCALA.

The name comes from the Latin word ‘scala’ which means ‘stairs’ or ‘ladder’ and will mark the next step forward for the Czech car manufacturer in this compact segment.

It has also been confirmed that the new SCALA will be the first European model by the brand to carry ŠKODA lettering in the middle of the tailgate, in place of the more accustomed ŠKODA logo badge.

Bernhard Maier, chairman of the board of ŠKODA AUTO, commented: "With the new ŠKODA SCALA we are proposing a new chapter in the compact class of ŠKODA.

“It is a completely new development that sets standards in terms of technology, safety and design in this class. Thus we are confident that SCALA has the best chance to redefine the A-segment for ŠKODA."

With SCALA, ŠKODA presents its new emotional exterior and interior design language for the first time in series form. This design language has already made a stir at the Paris Motor Show in the form of the VISION RS concept. With this new model, the Czech brand also promises a big leap in technological advancement and innovation offering features that so far are found only in higher segment vehicles.

The ŠKODA SCALA will be unveiled in December and will be available in Ireland from June 2019, in time for the 192 registration period.