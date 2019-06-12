Ford Focus ST makes wagon body style debut

Ford has revealed the first images of the all-new Focus ST in wagon body style.

The Focus ST – developed by Ford Performance - goes on sale this summer (arriving in Ireland in September) and is powered by a free-revving 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission; or 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with six-speed manual transmission.

Advanced Focus ST sports technologies including an electronic limited-slip differential, rev-matching and selectable Drive Modes help blend track-day performance with everyday usability.