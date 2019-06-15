Ford 192 sales event has something for everyone

Ahead of the arrival of the 192 registration plate in July, Ford has announced an enticing range of offers as part of the company’s ‘192 Sales Event’.

Deals on offer include reductions on some of Ireland’s best-selling cars, with the added bonus of:

- 7 years warranty

- 7 years roadside assistance

- 1 year free road tax

- Low 3.9 percent APR

- Value upgrade packs for selected models that include a range of extras at reduced prices.

“For anyone in the market for a new 192 registered car, there are great reductions across the Ford range including our hugely popular SUV models, the EcoSport and Kuga”, said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

The 192 Sales Event offers include reductions on highly specced versions of several of Ford’s most popular models including:

- Ford Ka+ Zetec available from €14,950

- Ford Fiesta Zetec available from €15,961

- Ford EcoSport Titanium available from €23,525

- Ford Focus ST-Line available from €23,817

-Ford Kuga Titanium+ available from €28,850

The stylish and sporty Ford Kuga ST-Line is a great example of the value to be had in the 192 Sales Event offers.

The versatile Kuga ST-Line is available with SYNC 3, the latest version of Ford’s cutting-edge interactive entertainment and communications technology (incorporating touchscreen and satellite navigation), hands-free tailgate; full ST-Line body-styling kit; and sports suspension – priced from €30,135.

“The 192 Sales Event offer on Kuga ST-Line makes that model a strong contender for anyone looking for an attractive SUV with lots of specification and cutting-edge technologies and all at a great value price,” said Ciaran McMahon.

“The 192 Sales Event offers also extend to our market-leading commercial vehicle range, Ireland’s favourite vans. “With reductions of up to €2,000 on the award-winning Ford Transit Custom along with a five year warranty and low 3.9 percent APR”, concluded McMahon.For more information on the Ford 192 Sales Event which covers vehicles ordered before the end of June 2019 and registered during July, visit your local Ford dealer or go to ford.ie.

Check with the local Ford dealers, Downeys Autostop, Dublin Road, Portlaoise.