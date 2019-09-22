World record for largest Ford Mustang parade

Examples from every generation of Mustang since the iconic sports car’s launch in 1964 converged on Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground on September 7, to help set a new world record for the largest number of Mustangs in a parade.

Ford smashed its own record of 960 vehicles, set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, with 1,326 Mustangs from all over Europe making the pilgrimage to the Ford testing facility in Belgium.

To set the new record, the Mustangs were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20 metres between each car. Vehicles and drivers also participated in a special choreography to celebrate Mustang’s 55th anniversary this year. The day also included a fly-over by a P51 Mustang, the fighter plane that gave its name to Ford’s iconic sports car.

More Mustangs are sold in Belgium per head than any other country in Europe, making Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground the ideal location for the world record attempt.

Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Sales continued to rise in the first half of 2019, which saw 5,500 sales in Europe, a 3.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground is where the company refines the sustainability, technology and driving dynamics of its vehicles in Europe.

The facility covers an area of 3.22 km² and features 80 kilometres (50 miles) of track, some of which is designed to simulate public roads, while other tracks feature differing road surfaces enabling engineers to evaluate handling, braking, ride and comfort. More than 100 staff from the facility volunteered as marshals and support to help Ford’s world record-breaking attempt run smoothly.