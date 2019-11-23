Prestigious award for Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio raced ahead of its rivals to win the prestigious Performance and Luxury car category in the Irish Car and Van of the Year awards 2019, beating the Audi RS5, BMW 8 Series, BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra to the spoils.

The performance SUV was recognised by the judges for its inspiring performance, striking styling and superb quality.

Last year, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio became the "fastest SUV around the circuit", having clocked the new record for its class on the iconic Nürburgring: 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.

Greg Taylor, Managing Director Alfa Romeo Ireland, said,

“This award is further proof that the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a very special car indeed, and one that inspires fans of performance and luxury vehicles in all markets.

“There’s no other SUV quite like it and that clearly resonated with the judges of Ireland’s most prestigious automotive awards.”

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with the exclusive aluminium 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, delivering maximum power of 510hp at 6,500rpm and generating maximum torque of 600Nm from 2,500 to 5,000rpm.

It has a specifically calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission that allows gear shifts in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode and is equipped as standard with one-piece aluminium paddle shifters integrated within the steering column.

It accelerates from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 283km/h.

However, the Alfa Romeo sports SUV is also incredibly efficient in terms of emission and fuel consumption, thanks to its electronically controlled cylinder deactivation system and the “sailing” function, available in Advanced Efficiency mode.

For the first time, the 510hp 2.9-litre V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine is combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, offering a perfect blend of performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with the exclusive AlfaTM Chassis Domain Control unit and it is the only SUV in its class to provide differential AlfaTM Active Torque Vectoring as standard.

Also standard is the innovative AlfaTM Active Suspension, the system that continually, actively controls the suspensions and shock absorbers.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is available from retailers in Ireland, priced from €118,795.