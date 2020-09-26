Expanded Ford Puma line-up offers great choice

Ford has further expanded the new Puma range with additional powertrain and equipment level options – offering the most comprehensive line-up yet for the SUV-inspired compact crossover.

Customers can now choose from Puma models equipped with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a luxurious new Puma ST-Line X Vignale variant.

Ford has invested approximately €200 million at its state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania, to support production of Puma, taking Ford’s total investment in Craiova to almost €1.5 billion since 2008.

Efficient powertrains deliver great driving dynamics

A new seven-speed automatic transmission option for the 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine delivers from 139 g/km and 6.1 L/100km WLTP. Available from €26,797 (Titanium series), the advanced transmission’s greater number of gear ratios and dual-clutch operation for seamless gear changes contribute to optimised fuel efficiency, refinement and driving dynamics.

Puma customers were from February this year among the first to benefit from Ford’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology for enhanced petrol fuel efficiency.

The Puma EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain is offered with the following power output in combination with six-speed manual transmission:

125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid delivering from 127 g/km and 5.6 L/100km WLTP

Luxurious Puma ST-Line X Vignale

Based on the sporty Puma ST-Line X variant, the Puma ST-Line X Vignale available from €28,644, adds even more premium styling and specification.

Unique details include exclusive 18” alloys, a satin aluminium upper grille and surround, ebony lower grille, and body-coloured lower rear bumper.

Standard specification includes signature LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, wrapped instrument cluster, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and Ford KeyFree system.

Further Puma variant models including the Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line X feature as standard innovative technologies including Ford’s Local Hazard Information, enabled by the FordPass Connect modem, and the versatile Ford MegaBox storage solution, able to house unstable items up to approximately 115 cm tall – such as houseplants or golf clubs – in an upright position.

In June, Ford announced that a new Ford Performance Puma ST model will join the range later this year.

“Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them.

“That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet,” said John Manning, Market Lead, Ford Ireland

Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle.

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO2-emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 217/1151 as last amended. Light Duty Vehicle type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will have fuel/energy consumption and CO2-emission information for New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) and WLTP. WLTP will fully replace the NEDC latest by the end of the year 2020.

The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. During NEDC phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC.

There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered, so the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.