Golf Classic fundraiser to help the Ben and Jake Connolly house over the finish line

An exciting fundraiser has been planned to help raise the final €30,000 to finish the purpose built house for The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust in Mountmellick.

The next big fundraiser and opportunity to help out this worthy local cause will be a golf classic on Friday, May 18 at Garryhinch Golf Club.

This promises to be a great day out for golfers from near and far, teams of four people can sign up at a cost of €100 per team which will go directly towards finishing the purpose built house.

Local businesses or anyone who wants to help out can also sponsor a tee box on the day for €50 each. This will go a long way towards helping the last stages of the house before Ben and his family can move in later this year.

Joe McEvoy is one of the Trustees of the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust.

“We are trying to get as many people as we can to take part in the fundraisers.

“This has been going on for four years now and this is really the year we need to get the family into the house.

“It is three quarters of the way finished we are hopeful that they could be in the house by September this year,” he said.

At the moment the water is being tested for the house and once that comes back they can move ahead with the electrics and plumbing to get the underfloor heating up and running.

The heating has to be done before anything else to dry out the floors before putting down tiles or any flooring.

“We have most of the house plastered and there are a few coats of paint. We have local tilers and tiles sorted but the next thing that is going to cost us is the doors, skirting, architraves, white goods and bathroom fittings,” he said.

Mr McEvoy has estimated that it will cost up to €30,000 to finish the house.

The house will be of great benefit to Ben, his family and his carers. The space and equipment that will be in the new house is needed to help with taking care of him.

“The heist will be a major benefit to Ben, for him and his family. Ben is back home again, he is blessed not to have any major infections at the moment. It was a bad winter and he cannot get any whiff of a cold or flu,” Mr McEvoy added.

“The local support has been tremendous. When we started this four years ago we said we wanted to get as many local businesses involved as possible. I couldn’t name everyone yet but they know who they are and it is tremendous.

“There are people who have worked for free, donated their time and skills and worked at reduced rates. I would like to thank anybody who has supported us. We have got great help along the way,” he said.

The VHI Mini Marathon is another upcoming fundraising opportunity to support finishing the house.

Anyone can decide to take part in the marathon and choose to raise funds for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust while doing so.

Anyone who would like support or more information on the marathon can send a message to the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust Facebook page here.

The Trust was set up four years ago to help two Mountmellick boys Ben and Jake Connolly who were born with a rare syndrome called Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome. Jake sadly passed away in January, 2016.

This house is being built to cater for Ben, who recently celebrated his 9th birthday on March 26, and the house will pass back to the Trust and be made available for another family in the community whose child or children have special needs.

The house will become a home that keeps on giving. All donations are welcome. To donate €2 text BENANDJAKE to 57802.

SEE ALSO - 'Generous' reward offered after trailer and gates stolen outside Mountmellick.

SEE a gallery of pictures of the Ben and Jake Connolly house here.