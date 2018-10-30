Fundraising underway for €7,000 Christmas lights in Laois town

Christmas is still two months away but the preparations to have Mountmellick shining brightly for the festive season are well underway.

The cost of running the Mountmellick Christmas Lights was just short of €7,000 in 2017.

The Christmas Lights Committee has committed to ‘Light up Mountmellick’ again this year and is asking the community to get behind its fundraising efforts for another successful year.

Mountmellick is well known for its Christmas lights thanks to the tradition of the huge Christmas tree and crib in the town’s square every year which add a great buzz of excitement and a warm glow to the town.

The committee has published a breakdown of the costs incurred running last year’s Christmas lights.

Maintenance of the lights cost €500, new bulbs cost €2,300, insurance was €700, Metal Mining Effluent Regulations cost €500, electricity was €2,800 and printing costs were €150.

Street collections were held in the town last week to raise funds to go towards the running costs.

There will be another opportunity for the local community to contribute to the lights with a collection in Supervalu on Friday, November 16.

The committee has said it is grateful to have received €8,000 grant under the Community Enhancement Scheme.

This money will go towards updating the heavy duty cable along with the purchase of further LED energy efficient bulbs.

However, it is not permitted to spend the grant cash on covering the cost of running the lights which is one of the biggest expenses.

The committee has said it will publish details of exactly what the grant is spent on later in the year.

The next couple of weeks will see a push in support for the lights to make sure it is another successful year.

Anyone who can spare an hour to help out at the upcoming collection on Friday, November 16 can contact Chairperson Maura Reddin or other members of the committee.