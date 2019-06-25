Singing Laois postman has the perfect poem for the Irish summer

A Laois postman who is well known for singing his songs on YouTube (see below) as well as on his rounds, has penned the perfect poem for the summer.

Talented John Lawlor from Mountmellick who is also a gifted gardener, ticks all the boxes for a Laois summer in his poem.

Inspired by the chats as he delivers the post in the mornings, he mentions a bit of painting on the house, the bog, potato blight, the length of the days, the tae and even getting a photo in the local paper (the Leinster Express we hope!)

It's just lovely, well done John.

Up at the Crack of Dawn

The perfect square of earthly clod

''nice day'' lovely, thank God

love that colour, which one, oh the green

mixed it myself, goes well with the cream

The blue and white is nice on the well

ye 'up laois' hopefully an end to the dry spell

whats the bog like, were you up there at all

there's a great crust but no wind at all

wasn't that a fierce long winter this year

never saw it as bad in all my 80 years

did you spray for the blight or did you bother

I used a homemade mix, handed down by my late mother

can't really use the sprayer, my hands are in a bad way

the auld arthritis.....will you have some tae

there's a flask inside, work away

hard to believe its the 21st....the longest day

its all downhill from here, where does time go at all

talking of which,i may head, don't forget your package on the wall

Well done, saw you on this weeks paper

it was a good bit of craic...God bless....see you later