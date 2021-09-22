Supply warning in Mountmellick emergency repair work praise

The emergency response of Laois water services staff and contractors to the breakdown of a major pump to supply the town of Mountmellick has come in for praise from a councillor who also warned that it demonstrates supply weaknesses town.

Cllr Paddy Bracken praised there swift response to the breakdown on Sunday, September 19 at source of the town’s supply in nearby Straboe.

“I want to thank them for their efforts. Luckily they had a spare pump in Portlaoise,” he said.

“They spent all they getting the town back on water”.

He said the town would have been ‘in serious trouble’ were it not for the efforts made.

While he said some work is being done to expand supply, he cautioned that town is reliant on one source.

“I hope this does not happen again because we have no back up,” he said at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.