No gullies in Mountmellick area raises flood concerns

Water damage at Acragar, Mountmellick
A section of road in Mountmellick is flooding because there is nowhere for the water to flow, according to a local councillor.
Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, called on Laois County Council to install surface water drainage at Acragar.
“There are no gullies,” he said at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, pledged that the council would meet Cllr Bracken at the site to determine the cause of the drainage issue and identify a solution.
