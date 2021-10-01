Music competition for Laois teenagers focusing on mental health

Your life as a mega famous musician could be about to start this month.

Music Generation Laois is hosting an online open mic night for all young people aged 12 to 18 living in Laois or attending a Laois school this October, as part of Laois Connects mental health month.

It is open to solo artists, duets and bands with prizes for the winners and best videos.

Mountmellick Community School is their partner for the competition.

Send a video clip of your original music (one to four minutes long) under the theme of “Mental Health in an unequal world”, or any theme.

Include a short-spoken segment before / after explaining how important music is to your positive mental health.

The closing date for this competition is October 22. Use WeTransfer for large files and send the music videos to mgl@loetb.ie

A selection of the videos will be streamed live on October 28 from 7pm on the Music Generation Laois YouTube channel.