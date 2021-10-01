Search

01/10/2021

IN PICTURES Mud and games for the Mountrath school boggers

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

The much anticipated Bogathon experience finally arrived for the TY group in Mountrath Community School on Thursday, September 30.

The Bogathon is a fun filled muddy experience that involves team work and many memorable moments of laughter and exciting challenges to overcome.

It takes place in Lisduff Adventure farm in Errill in Co Laois. It's a tough course , between 4 and 7knm, over a variety of landscapes, including some of Ireland's most rugged countryside and barren bog land.

Ms Mary Gannon, Ty coordinator, said that the course is designed to challenge you in every way, testing physical fitness, mental fortitude, stamina and strength of character.

Student Charlie Donnery said that you have to just do it, to truly tackle the challenge, to succeed. It's well worth a go. 

Student Lauren Lahart said it was the most enjoyable day in a school activity, everyone was looking out for each other, to get through the course. 

