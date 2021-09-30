Search

30/09/2021

PHOTOS: Laois paralympic medal winner Gary O'Reilly visits his old school

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Irish paralympic medal winner Gary O'Reilly from Laois returned to his old school this week to a huge welcome.

Gary graduated from St Mary's CBS Portlaoise back in 2011, and was only too happy to return and show off his medal to students and some of his teachers.

The paralympic cyclist won a Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

He gave a presentation and followed with a question and answer session with staff and students.

Following his arrival to the school he met with their First Year groups who quizzed Gary on all things Olympian.

He gave the students an insight into his journey from secondary school to the games, his training regime and hopes for future races.

After a small presentation from Principal Maura Murphy on behalf of the school Gary met Transition Year students and some Fifth Years. Some students were even lucky enough to try on the medal.

Ms Murphy said they are all very proud of his achievements. 

"The entire CBS community are so proud of Gary and what he has achieved since leaving the CBS and are excited to see what's next for this young athlete," she said.

