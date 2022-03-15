Laois town in line to get dedicated street cleaning machine

Mountmellick could soon be getting a new machine dedicated exclusively to cleaning the streets.
The news that new equipment could be on the way was revealed by Laois County Council after Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion at a recent meeting.
He called on the local authority to purchase or hire a mini-street sweeper for Mountmellick.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.
“Laois County Council will seek funding from the Environment Department to assist with the purchase/hire of a mini street sweeper,” he said.
Cllr Bracken welcomed the news because of the size of the town and to address the litter problems.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, was also pleased and suggested that every town should have such a machine.
Mr Kenny replied that sweeping is undertaken in other towns periodically.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.