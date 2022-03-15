Search

15 Mar 2022

Laois town in line to get dedicated street cleaning machine

Laois town in line to get dedicated street cleaning machine

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Mar 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mountmellick could soon be getting a new machine dedicated exclusively to cleaning the streets.

The news that new equipment could be on the way was revealed by Laois County Council after Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion at a recent meeting.

He called on the local authority to purchase or hire a mini-street sweeper for Mountmellick.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.

“Laois County Council will seek funding from the Environment Department to assist with the purchase/hire of a mini street sweeper,” he said.

Cllr Bracken welcomed the news because of the size of the town and to address the litter problems.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, was also pleased and suggested that every town should have such a machine.

New Laois scheme aims to revive towns by tackling commercial vacancy

Laois County Council and Laois Chamber Launch New Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme

Mr Kenny replied that sweeping is undertaken in other towns periodically.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media