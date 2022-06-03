WATCH: Brilliant Laois viking heritage festival features on national television

A Laois festival happening this weekend has been given national television coverage.

IrelandAM's weatherman Deric Ó hArtagáin came to Timahoe to find out all about the community's heritage festival which celebrates its medieval monastic round tower settlement and even reenacts a Viking invasion.

Roghan Headen from Timahoe Heritage committee tells Deric all about it, with kids from the school getting a moment on screen too. The vikings are a group from nearby Mountrath who have been rehearsing their moves at BloomHQ for months.

Timahoe Heritage Festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5 in the historical surroundings of Timahoe Round Tower & Heritage Centre.

The event, now in its second year, is a fun filled, family friendly festival, jam packed with activities and entertainment.

The festival literally hits the ground running on Saturday with a 10 Mile Heritage Run, and a 5K Run/Walk, through the rolling landscape. The route will guide participants past ice age esker ridges, neolithic ring forts, the Dún of Clopook (Home of the Púca), mediaeval churches, landed gentry estates, An Cruchan and round towers.

Then from 12pm as the athletes start to arrive at the finishing line, everything else gets underway. The village green will host a Food & Craft Fair and Funfair, whilst nearby a Viking Reenactment Village will come to life, under the watchful gaze of local chieftains, warriors, and medieval monks.

The School of Irish Archaeology will introduce workshops on The Big Dig - Viking House Excavation, Bead Making Workshops and Coin Striking Workshops. All workshops, which are tailored for children aged 5-12, are kindly supported by The Heritage Council as part of the Laois Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy 2021 – 2026.

The free childrens sessions must be booked in advance. Website below story.

There will be displays in Viking & Medieval Weaponry, Basket Making, Weaving, Medieval Cooking, Herb Gardening, Beekeeping, and Pottery. An Archery Range will offer you the chance to try your hand at the deadly weapon of yore - the bow and arrow.

The festival’s Fancy Dress Competition is open to both young and old, and the theme is ‘Vikings, Monks & Medieval’.

At 3pm, on Sunday June 5, there is a Famine Heritage Talk with Fin Dwyer, from the acclaimed Irish History Podcast, in Timahoe Heritage Centre, remembering the 175th anniversary of the famine’s worst year - Black ‘47.

Tickets for this talk are free, but must also be booked in advance.

Website: https://timahoeheritagefestival.com Facebook: @TimahoeHeritageFestival Twitter: @TimahoeHeritage Instagram: @TimahoeFestival