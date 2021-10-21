'Already in widespread use' - Expert group's report on rapid testing published today

An interim report of the Export Advisory Group on Rapid Testing (RTEAG) has been published today by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

The group was convened in July to consider the use of rapid tests in areas deemed important to the safe reopening of society.

According to the minister, rapid testing is already in widespread use across Irish society in areas like long term residential care facilities, meat-processing factories, early childhood settings and in the higher and further education sectors.

He has asked the group to further investigation other areas where it "makes sense" to deploy rapid testing.

He said, "The suite of materials published with the report today are a useful tool to anyone wishing to use rapid testing, either for personal use or in a wider programme of testing."

Chair of the advisory group, Professor Mary Horgan, said, "The use of [rapid tests] is an area in which the scientific evidence is rapidly evolving. As such, the RTEAG has commissioned an evidence synthesis which has informed the interim report and will continue to contribute to our knowledge of RADT use in the coming months. This work will continue to inform the work of the group and any future recommendations we may make.”