'Government must get on with the job' - TD demands booster priority for educators

A TD is calling on Minister for Education Norma Foley to ensure teachers and early years educators are prioritised for the Covid-19 booster.

Labour's Education Spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, is demanding intervention from the minister to "save the school system from complete collapse over the rapidly rising numbers of Covid outbreaks in schools and early years settings".

Earlier today, he said, "It is not good enough for the Minister to bury her head in the sand while schools and staff are reaching breaking point. A huge number of teachers and children are out sick with Covid or with symptoms and the reality is that substitute teachers cannot be found, something has to give.

Deputy Ó Ríordáin made the comments ahead of the announcement by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, of the extension of the booster programme based on NIAC recommendations.

The new extension is to include people aged 16-59 with an underlying condition, residents of long-term healthcare facilities (irrespective of age), and all those aged 50 to 59 years who have completed their primary course of any Covid-19 vaccine.

The deputy had called for booster acceleration for the entire frontline, stating, "There is no issue in supply so Government must get on with the job."

The changes brought about today do not include specific priority for teachers or educators in childhood settings.

Educators will not be able to avail of the booster unless they qualify under one of the announced categories.