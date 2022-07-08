Taoiseach ‘regrets’ lack of engagement from UK on Northern Ireland

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said that it’s “a matter of deep regret” to the Irish government that there has not been the same level of “engagement” with the British government on Northern Ireland as there has been on the invasion of Ukraine.

The Taoiseach also hit out at the British Government for failing to show a “spirit of partnership” over tackling issues on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I think there is an opportunity” to refresh relations, he said.

Mr Martin made the comments as political leaders gathered in Guernsey on Friday as part of the 37th British-Irish Council (BIC) Summit.

Mr Martin and other political leaders discussed the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, climate change, support for the people of Ukraine, and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Good meeting of the British-Irish Council in Guernsey today. Raised my visit to Kyiv, and the strong EU/UK partnership on Ukraine. Also discussed hopes of progress and engagement on Protocol, cost of living and climate action. pic.twitter.com/rmvY17EMcA — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 8, 2022

The Fianna Fail leader briefed the BIC on his recent visit to Ukraine and the “terrible devastation” inflicted on that country by the Russian invasion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Martin reiterated previous comments made this week, saying that there was an opportunity to realign relations between the British and Irish governments, particularly in relation to Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin said that although there has been good engagement on Ukraine “it is a matter of deep regret to me and to the Irish government, that that same level of alignment and engagement hasn’t been happening in relation to Northern Ireland”.

“I have voiced my very serious concern about what I see as unilateral action in terms of legislation, which would misalign the application of the protocol … and that’s something that’s not acceptable to the Irish government.

He said the relationship with the British government and the Northern Ireland assembly since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement “was always based on trust, working together and giving each other heads up”.

“But unfortunately the legislation that has recently been taken and going through the House flies in the face of that spirit of partnership and engagement.

“Unilateralism has never worked in the context of Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement – you have to work towards agreement.”

A spokesman for the Government said it is resolute in its support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but “regretted” that the same spirit of partnership has been lacking when it comes to Northern Ireland and the protocol.

“Unilateral action by the British Government is in breach of international law and is not conducive to making real progress,” the spokesman said.

“Nor is it based on the best interests of people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“The Taoiseach said ‘partnership, vision and compromise delivered and sustained the Good Friday Agreement. A return to that partnership approach by the UK Government, through honest dialogue and balanced agreement, can resolve the current implementation challenges with the Northern Ireland Protocol’.”

The Taoiseach also briefed colleagues on the Shared Island Initiative, including a recent allocation of 70 million euro for Shared Island investment projects and inclusive engagement through the Shared Island Dialogue series.

He also joined in discussions on common challenges in meeting climate ambitions and addressing the rising cost of living across the members of the British Irish Council.