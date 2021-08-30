County final decided by penalties set to controversially replayed

The Donegal Competitions' Control Committee (CCC) has decided to replay the 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

The final finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties afterwards. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following Tuesday, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time

An official statement reads: "A number of CCC officials met both CLG Chill Chartha and CLG Naomh Conaill last Thursday evening on foot of the Kilcar’s objection to awarding 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship title to Naomh Conaill. Their decision to replay the fixtures was explained to a full CCC meeting this evening, Sunday August 29th. The notice (below) has now been sent to both clubs and at this stage the CCC are not making any further comment as this decision may be appealed to a higher authority.

"Notice of Decision on an Objection

Do: Runai

Cill Chartha CLG

Agus:Runai

Naomh Conaill CLG

A Chairde,

The Hearing of an Objection by Cill Chartha CLG against the award of the 2020 Senior Championship Final to Naomh Conaill CLG played on 14 Lunasa 2021 was held on 25 Lunasa 2021.

You are hereby notified that Choiste Cheannais na gComortaisi Dhun Na nGall CLG, at the Hearing of the Objection, considered and determined as follows on the basis of all of the evidence provided and the submissions made by both parties to the Hearing:

That the Objection as lodged was in order in for the purposes of Rule 7.10 (e) and otherwise in order for the purposes of Rule 7.10 generally – Official Guide 2021 Part 1.

That Naomh Conaill CLG made four substitutions in the course of the extra time played and as a result committed a breach of Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2.

That the breach of the said Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2 by Naomh Conaill CLG was an Infraction rendering Naomh Conaill CLG liable to the penalties set out in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1, including but not limited to the award of the game to the Objector.

That the Objection by Cill Chartha CLG was proven.

Having regard to the above it is further determined that the Objection by Cill Chartha be upheld in accordance with Rule 7.10(n)(i) Official Guide 2021 Part 1 and that the circumstances as outlined at the Hearing warranted a determination that the Game be replayed as provided for in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1."