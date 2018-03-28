Asbestos public water mains pipes set to be replaced over 12 weeks in Laois village

Ageing water mains in a Laois village are set to be replaced over twelve weeks to improve the security of the water supply for local customers and reduce leakage.

Work will begin in Castletown Village on Monday, April 9 to replace 3.6 kms of ageing water main that are prone to bursts on the R445 on the Mountrath Road in Laois. The existing water mains are in place since the mid 1900’s.

The replacement of the water mains is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, working with Laois County Council.

The project in Castletown Village and along the R445 on the Mountrath Road involves the replacement of existing old and damaged asbestos concrete public water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The project aims to include a more reliable and secure water supply, improved water quality and reducing leakage in the network. The project will also deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

The project is being carried out by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete in Castletown Village.

The second phase of the works to on the R445 will be delivered in Summer 2018. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs. Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Georgina O’Reilly is the Regional Lead of the Water Network Programme.

“These sections of water mains in Castletown Village and on the R445 on the Mountrath Road have experienced bursts over the years resulting in a number of water outages for local residents and businesses and impacting the reliability of the water supply.

"Replacing the ageing water mains with a new modern pipe will provide a long term solution to ensure a safe and secure water supply is delivered to customers.

“We are pleased to confirm that the projects to replace ageing pipes in Rosecourt and on Canal Road in Portarlington are complete.

"These three projects are part of Irish Water’s commitment to invest in Ireland’s water infrastructure which has been underinvested in for decades," she said.

As part of this programme Irish Water is investing over €500 million over the next four years to reduce leakage and remove old damaged pipes from the public water network.

Residents and businesses in the area of the works have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on call save 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the street to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the water supply in customers’ homes and businesses.

Irish Water also recently completed the replacement of 600 metres of ageing water mains on Canal Road and 162 metres in Rosecourt in Portarlington. The water mains were replaced to provide a more reliable water supply for customers.

