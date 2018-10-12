Storm Callum caused thousands of electricity outages says ESB repair update

Storm Callum caused 60,000 ESB customers to lose electricity at its height according to the latest update from the power company which has also warned farmers and landowners to be vigilant where power lines are damaged.

ESB Networks crews are now deployed and working to restore supply to approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses without power nationwide this afternoon. The damage is mainly due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds associated with the arrival of the storm overnight.

The company said that at around 4 am this morning, a peak of approximately 60,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity. Teams at the ESB's national distribution control centre reconnected supply to half of this number remotely overnight, leaving approximately 30,000 customers without power at 7 am. Counties most impacted include Kerry, Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo and Monaghan.

"We expect that the vast majority of the 10,000 customers without power at present will have their supply restored by tonight. ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused," said a statement.

The company said there are approximately 300 individual locations where Storm Callum has damaged networks meaning that there is extensive damage with low hanging and fallen lines nationwide.

"We are particularly appealing to farmers and landowners to be vigilant as fallen trees or branches may have fallen on, or be leaning against electricity wires," said a statement.

Please do not approach or touch the wires, trees or branches, as they are extremely dangerous. Report immediately to 1850 372 999.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available at: www.powercheck.ie with further information available at: https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/latest- updates

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/report- a-power-outage. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.