Bookies odds on the Laois Rose's chances in Tralee and who are the favourites

Bookmakers have made the Laois Rose a rank outsider to be crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019.

BoyleSports have made Sarah Bergin a 50/1 shot to be crowned Rose in the Dome on Tuesday, August 27. She is joined at the bottom of the market by the Abu Dhabi Rose, Karen Cashman.

There are three joint-favourites. Orlagh McClinton, the Antrim Rose, is the 10/1 joint-favourite alongside the London Rose, Laura Kennedy, and the Kerry Rose, Sally-Ann Leahy.

Odds on the Antrim Rose have been slashed in from 40/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There are so many wonderful and talented women taking part in the Rose of Tralee this year with three Roses taking an early lead in the market as the 10/1 joint favourites. The Kerry, London and Antrim Roses can’t be separated for now but it’s Orlagh McClinton from Antrim who shocked us when punters backed her on Tuesday morning at 40/1 into 10/1 and it looks a highly competitive race this year”.

Rose of Tralee 2019 ~ Outright Betting

10 London Rose - Laura Kennedy

10 Kerry Rose - Sally-Ann Leahy

10 Antrim Rose - Orlagh McClinton

11 Limerick Rose - Sinead Flanagan

12 Cork Rose - Stephanie McCarthy

12 Galway Rose - Orla McDaid

12 Kilkenny Rose - Clodagh Cassin

14 San Francisco Rose - Brooklynn Quinn

16 Kildare Rose - Emer Fogarty

16 Chicago Rose - Shana Pembroke

16 Mayo Rose - Nicole Loughlin

16 Melbourne Rose - Jordan Balfry

16 Longford Rose - Marie Brady

20 Germany Rose - Beatrice Beiderwieden

20 Washington Rose - Molly Eastman

20 Sydney Rose - Rebecca Mazza

20 Dublin Rose - Laura Vines

22 Wexford Rose - Emma Byrne

22 Boston & New England Rose - Tanya Stanley

22 Clare Rose - Victoria O'Connell

25 Western Canada Rose - Sarah O'Shea

25 Meath Rose - Meghan Byrne

28 New Zealand Rose - Sinead Rose Stayton

28 Ohio Rose - Danielle Goebel

28 Ottawa Rose - Kathleen Zuk

28 New York Rose - Elena Evangelou

28 Arizona Rose - Kayla Gray

28 South Australia Rose - Simone Hendrick Buchanan

33 South Carolina Rose - Cat McWhirter

33 Donegal Rose - Chloe Kennedy

50 Laois Rose - Sarah Bergin

50 Abu Dhabi Rose - Karen Cashman