Bookies odds on the Laois Rose's chances in Tralee and who are the favourites

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Laois Rose Sarah Bergin

Bookmakers have made the Laois Rose a rank outsider to be crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019. 

BoyleSports have made Sarah Bergin a 50/1 shot to be crowned Rose in the Dome on Tuesday, August 27. She is joined at the bottom of the market by the Abu Dhabi Rose, Karen Cashman.

There are three joint-favourites. Orlagh McClinton, the Antrim Rose, is the 10/1 joint-favourite alongside the London Rose, Laura Kennedy, and the Kerry Rose, Sally-Ann Leahy.

Odds on the Antrim Rose have been slashed in from 40/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There are so many wonderful and talented women taking part in the Rose of Tralee this year with three Roses taking an early lead in the market as the 10/1 joint favourites. The Kerry, London and Antrim Roses can’t be separated for now but it’s Orlagh McClinton from Antrim who shocked us when punters backed her on Tuesday morning at 40/1 into 10/1 and it looks a highly competitive race this year”.

Rose of Tralee 2019 ~ Outright Betting

10        London Rose - Laura Kennedy

10        Kerry Rose - Sally-Ann Leahy

10        Antrim Rose - Orlagh McClinton

11        Limerick Rose - Sinead Flanagan

12        Cork Rose - Stephanie McCarthy

12        Galway Rose - Orla McDaid

12        Kilkenny Rose - Clodagh Cassin

14        San Francisco Rose - Brooklynn Quinn

16        Kildare Rose - Emer Fogarty

16        Chicago Rose - Shana Pembroke

16        Mayo Rose - Nicole Loughlin

16        Melbourne Rose - Jordan Balfry

16        Longford Rose - Marie Brady

20        Germany Rose - Beatrice Beiderwieden

20        Washington Rose - Molly Eastman

20        Sydney Rose - Rebecca Mazza

20        Dublin Rose - Laura Vines

22        Wexford Rose - Emma Byrne

22        Boston & New England Rose - Tanya Stanley

22        Clare Rose - Victoria O'Connell

25        Western Canada Rose - Sarah O'Shea

25        Meath Rose - Meghan Byrne

28        New Zealand Rose - Sinead Rose Stayton

28        Ohio Rose - Danielle Goebel

28        Ottawa Rose - Kathleen Zuk

28        New York Rose - Elena Evangelou

28        Arizona Rose - Kayla Gray

28        South Australia Rose - Simone Hendrick Buchanan

33        South Carolina Rose - Cat McWhirter

33        Donegal Rose - Chloe Kennedy

50        Laois Rose - Sarah Bergin

50        Abu Dhabi Rose - Karen Cashman