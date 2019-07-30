Bookies odds on the Laois Rose's chances in Tralee and who are the favourites
Laois Rose Sarah Bergin
Bookmakers have made the Laois Rose a rank outsider to be crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019.
BoyleSports have made Sarah Bergin a 50/1 shot to be crowned Rose in the Dome on Tuesday, August 27. She is joined at the bottom of the market by the Abu Dhabi Rose, Karen Cashman.
There are three joint-favourites. Orlagh McClinton, the Antrim Rose, is the 10/1 joint-favourite alongside the London Rose, Laura Kennedy, and the Kerry Rose, Sally-Ann Leahy.
Odds on the Antrim Rose have been slashed in from 40/1.
Read also: LAOIS ROSE TAKES ON TRALEE IN STYLE
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There are so many wonderful and talented women taking part in the Rose of Tralee this year with three Roses taking an early lead in the market as the 10/1 joint favourites. The Kerry, London and Antrim Roses can’t be separated for now but it’s Orlagh McClinton from Antrim who shocked us when punters backed her on Tuesday morning at 40/1 into 10/1 and it looks a highly competitive race this year”.
Rose of Tralee 2019 ~ Outright Betting
10 London Rose - Laura Kennedy
10 Kerry Rose - Sally-Ann Leahy
10 Antrim Rose - Orlagh McClinton
11 Limerick Rose - Sinead Flanagan
12 Cork Rose - Stephanie McCarthy
12 Galway Rose - Orla McDaid
12 Kilkenny Rose - Clodagh Cassin
14 San Francisco Rose - Brooklynn Quinn
16 Kildare Rose - Emer Fogarty
16 Chicago Rose - Shana Pembroke
16 Mayo Rose - Nicole Loughlin
16 Melbourne Rose - Jordan Balfry
16 Longford Rose - Marie Brady
20 Germany Rose - Beatrice Beiderwieden
20 Washington Rose - Molly Eastman
20 Sydney Rose - Rebecca Mazza
20 Dublin Rose - Laura Vines
22 Wexford Rose - Emma Byrne
22 Boston & New England Rose - Tanya Stanley
22 Clare Rose - Victoria O'Connell
25 Western Canada Rose - Sarah O'Shea
25 Meath Rose - Meghan Byrne
28 New Zealand Rose - Sinead Rose Stayton
28 Ohio Rose - Danielle Goebel
28 Ottawa Rose - Kathleen Zuk
28 New York Rose - Elena Evangelou
28 Arizona Rose - Kayla Gray
28 South Australia Rose - Simone Hendrick Buchanan
33 South Carolina Rose - Cat McWhirter
33 Donegal Rose - Chloe Kennedy
50 Laois Rose - Sarah Bergin
50 Abu Dhabi Rose - Karen Cashman
