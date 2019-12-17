Budapest gets a mention as big welcome to Laois signs called for at Carlow border

A Laois councillor wants his local authority to mark the border with Carlow on bridges over the River Barrow with big blue and white welcome signs while another councillor thinks Budapest could be a model for theborder town .

“I want them to be seen. As soon as you cross the bridge there is a big sign up saying Welcome to Carlow. Carlow is a great place to shop. I want a Laois sign. Also on the old bridge,” says Cllr Ben Brennan.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District, asking for two signs at the two bridges over the river Barrow in Graiguecullen.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said that there is already a “massive” sign on the left of the bridge.

“That’s a brown sign. We asked for one in our own colours with the Laois logo,” replied Cllr Brennan.

Cllr Aidan Mullins agrees.

“We are trying to promote the county, just spend a few bob. It should be the same in Portarlington as you enter Laois. Signs should be policy. You don’t even know you’re entering the county,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr Aisling Moran seconded the motion and had the novel idea of looking to eastern Europe.

“We need to develop a Budapest,” she said, referring to the Hungarian city which is actually two cities, Buda and Pest," she suggested.