Stradbally, Portlaoise and Durrow rivers to undergo cleaning to prevent floods

Work is to begin this August on cleaning out silt and vegetation from rivers in several Laois towns including Portlaoise, Durrow and Stradbally.

The works must be completed by the end of September to comply with environmental constraints.

The River Erkina from Durrow village to Woodenbridge will be cleared.

The Triogue River which runs from Portlaoise to Garryhinch, is being surveyed for vegetation removal.

The Stradbally River from Main Street to Garrans Bridge will be cleared, but only above the waterline. An application will be made for permission to clear it in 2022 below the waterline.

The Timogue River from Poles Bridge to the Stradbally River, a 100m stretch, will be similarly cleared with below waterline works also sought for 2022.

The River Barrow will also be cleared above the waterline in two sections this year, from Belan to the M7 motorway and from Stradbally River to Blackford Stream, 700m. Applications will be sent to go below the water in 2022.

The River Douglas downstream of Gales Bridge will also be cleared this year of silt and vegetation above the waterline if permission is granted by Laois planners.

Lastly An Bord Pleanála is making the decision on whether vegetated sand and gravel can be removed from a river at Ballymanus Bridge outside Stradbally.

Mountmellick's rivers are also to be tackled, ahead of a major flood defence installation. Read more below.

August and September are the only times permitted by law to enter rivers for maintenance work. This is because water levels are at their lowest, minimising damage to wildlife and water quality.