09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Swift arrest, court and jail for thief in Laois shop robbery

Swift arrest, court and jail for thief in Laois shop robbery

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Swift action has given results for Laois Gardaí following a robbery in a Laois shop.

Laois Offaly Garda District reported that last Friday evening August 6, they were alerted to a robbery that had happened in a shop in Portlaoise.

"Very shortly" afterwards, they arrested a male.

The next day that person appeared before a Circuit Court Judge, and has now been put in jail.

The gave the details via social media over Saturday and Sunday.

"Portlaoise Gardaí responded to a Robbery from a shop in Portloiase yesterday evening 6th August 2021. Very shortly after responding a suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station where the matter continues to be investigated.

"Updated: A male appeared before the CCJ this afternoon and has been remanded in custody".

Laois learner driver caught speeding through heavy M7 traffic

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 9, 2021

UPDATE: Mistreated Laois dog on path to recovery and new home

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media