Swift arrest, court and jail for thief in Laois shop robbery

Swift action has given results for Laois Gardaí following a robbery in a Laois shop.
Laois Offaly Garda District reported that last Friday evening August 6, they were alerted to a robbery that had happened in a shop in Portlaoise.
"Very shortly" afterwards, they arrested a male.
The next day that person appeared before a Circuit Court Judge, and has now been put in jail.
The gave the details via social media over Saturday and Sunday.
"Portlaoise Gardaí responded to a Robbery from a shop in Portloiase yesterday evening 6th August 2021. Very shortly after responding a suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station where the matter continues to be investigated.
"Updated: A male appeared before the CCJ this afternoon and has been remanded in custody".
