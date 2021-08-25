Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Crayfish Plague hits Laois town's river flowing into Offaly

Crayfish Plague hits Laois town's river flowing into Offaly

Image by BARBARA808 from Pixabay

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Crayfish Plague outbreak has been confirmed by the Marine Institute in the Clodiagh (Tullamore) river, near Clonaslee in Laois.

The Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO) have confirmed the outbreak and issued a warning.

"The Crayfish plague disease decimates our native crayfish populations causing 100% mortality. The White-clawed crayfish is native to Ireland and is commonly found in many lakes, rivers and streams. They are an important part of the river ecosystem as a grazer of plants and they are food for the otter. The White-clawed crayfish is a protected species. However crayfish plague is an Invasive Species and is a huge threat to this native population due to its devastating impact."

The crayfish plague disease can be carried on wet equipment, so all water users including recreational users, anglers, scientists and engineers in the catchment must now put biosecurity measures in place to prevent spread of this disease and other invasive species between rivers.

All users of the river should CHECK, CLEAN and DRY their equipment before using it and again when leaving a river. The crayfish plague disease can be carried on wet equipment, so all water users (recreational users, anglers, scientific assessment/ sampling, engineering works etc) in this catchment should put biosecurity measures in place to prevent spread of this disease and other invasive species between rivers.

CHECK – all equipment and remove of any dirt, plant and animal matter before leaving a site and again before entering a new site.

CLEAN – Disinfect equipment with an approved disinfectant, see advice below from the National Biodiversity Data Centre

DRY – Ensure equipment is allowed to dry before entering a new site and any residual water is drained from boats etc before leaving a site, see further advice below.

For more information see advice from Biodiversity Ireland
https://www.biodiversityireland.ie/.../crayfish-plague/

Over 1,500 on day procedure waiting lists in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals

Sinn Féin TD says a third of these on Laois list

WATCH: Laois paralympian Nicole Turner records personal best in 50m final

Award-winning Portarlington company gets green light for expansion

Firm has played its part in the battle against Covid-19

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media