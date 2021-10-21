Cycling facilities on the way for two Laois towns

Cycling facilities are on the way for Clonaslee and Mountrath, the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting heard last Tuesday.
In reply to a motion from Cllr Seamus McDonald calling for the provision of cycling facilities in Clonaslee, Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said that the Council will meet with Cllr Seamus McDonald in Clonaslee to agree a suitable location for cycling facilities along Main Street.
Cllr McDonald said there was a great need for cycling facilities in Clonaslee.
Cllr Paddy Bracken said that cycling was a huge attraction in the Slieve Blooms and asked if the route from Mountmellick to Rosenallis and Clonaslee could be looked at. He said there was huge potential here.
Mr Kenny said funding had been secured to cycling facilities in Mountrath and Clonaslee and works would be completed there in November.
